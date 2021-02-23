Download new BPL list 2021 (final list) and check your name in SECC-2011 data

If you want to check your name BPL list by 2021 To avail social welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Fortunate) or someone else, you are in the right place. The beneficiaries for social welfare schemes are selected on the basis of BPL families in the state / country.

The decision to include or exclude a family in the BPL list is made in advance. Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 The complete state wise list of data and BPL families can be downloaded from the respective websites of the state departments. The BPL list should be for those who wish to enroll themselves to take advantage of welfare schemes in 2021, specifically designed for BPL families.

The complete state wise list of BPL families / families / candidates can be seen in the official websites of the state government departments or in the SECC-2011 data. Apart from the BPL list, the government may decide some other parameters for the selection of beneficiaries for various schemes. It is important to note that there is no proper list of publicly available BPL list 2021, as the list is a part of socio-economic caste census data – 2011.

BPL list (till 2021) (SECC-2011) based on NREGA data

People can check their name in BPL list through any of the 2 methods described below: –

1. Based on inclusion and exclusion in NREGA scheme

in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA Scheme), Most BPL families are covered / included under this scheme, therefore, you can see the name in the BPL list by looking at someone NREGA job card list On its official website. For checking the name in the All India Final BPL list based on the NREGA job card list, below is the complete procedure: –

Phase 1: To download the BPL list from SECC 2011 data (based on MGNREGA data), candidates can directly click on this link – https://nrega.nic.in/.

All India BPL list based on NREGA

stage 2: To check your name in the IPPE2 final BPL list, candidates can click “state name” To reach the next page which will be displayed below.

Search Name in NREGA BPL list

step 3: On this screen, users have to select the financial year (till 2021), district, block, panchayat and then click “Go ahead” Button that will take you to the list of NREGA job cards (almost all of them belong to BPL families).

step 4: On the next page, you will see the complete list of all NREGA job cards or most of the BPL candidates as shown below.

BPL list based on NREGA

Step 5: Finally, candidates can click “Job Card Number / Job Card Number” To check the complete details of that particular candidate.

However, there is no option to download this IPPE2 SECC List / BPL List file in MS Excel or PDF format. In addition, candidates can also print it using the “print” command (ctrl + P) in Windows. If any person belonging to BPL category is able to find his name in the downloaded SECC 2011 data list (All India Final BPL list 2021), then the person will be eligible to avail various government benefits. Plans.

Candidates can press the ctrl + F button to open the search dialog and to find their name in the BPL list based on NREGA by 2021. If there are multiple entries with the same name, match it with the address, parent’s name, and other details.

State wise bpl list download – find your name

The BPL list or subsequent findings based on SECC data 2011 can also be found in the BPL ration card list which is available for all 35 states and union territories and through the link to the website of the respective State / UTs below. Can be investigated from All the candidates can find their name in Gram Panchayat wise BPL list 2021.

state name Clans contact BPL list for 28 states (NREGA job card) Andhra Pradesh Is 1,22,70,164 See the list Arunachal Pradesh Is 2,60,217 See the list Assam 64,27,614 See the list Bihar Is 2,00,74,242 See the list Chattisgarh Is 57,14,798 See the list Goa Is 3,02,950 See the list Gujarat 1,16,29,409 See the list Haryana Is 46,30,959 See the list Himachal Pradesh 14,27,365 See the list Jammu and Kashmir 20,94,081 See the list Jharkhand Is 60,41,931 See the list Karnataka Is 1,31,39,063 See the list Kerala Is 76,98,556 See the list Madhya Pradesh Is 1,47,23,864 See the list Maharashtra Is 2,29,62,600 See the list Manipur Is 5,78,939 See the list Meghalaya Is 5,54,131 See the list Mizoram Is 2,26,147 See the list Nagaland Is 3,79,164 See the list Odisha 99,42,101 See the list Punjab Is 50,32,199 See the list Rajasthan Rajasthan Is 1,31,36,591 See the list Sikkim Is 1,20,014 See the list Tamil Nadu Is 1,75,21,956 See the list Tripura Is 8,75,621 See the list Uttarakhand Is 19,68,773 See the list Uttar Pradesh Is 3,24,75,784 See the list West Bengal 2,03,67,144 See the list BPL List of Union Territories (NREGA Job Card) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Is 92,717 See the list Chandigarh Is 2,14,233 See the list Dadra and Nagar Haveli Is 66,571 See the list Daman and Diu Is 44,968 See the list NCT of Delhi 33,91,313 See the list Lakshadweep Is 10,929 See the list Puducherry Is 2,79,857 No

Telangana is a new state that has separated from Andhra Pradesh after FY 2011, so the BPL list of Telangana Peoples does not exist separately. People of Telangana state can check their name by selecting their district in Andhra Pradesh BPL list.

MGNREGA Convergence Plan List

Everyone can also see their name in the MGNREGA convergence plan list. This list has been prepared by the central government. After inclusion of beneficiaries of National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY), Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojana (DDU-GKY) and National Social Importance Program (NSAP). The MGNREGA convergence scheme can be accessed through the list link: –

http://mnregaweb4.nic.in/

The MNREGA convergent planning list will appear as follows: –

MGNREGA convergence plan list SECC 2011 data

Here candidates can select State, District, Tehsil / Taluk, Gram Panchayat and “Click”Presented“Button to open MNREGA convergent planning house list as shown below: –

List of MNREGA convergence scheme families

This list will contain SECC TIN number, district, tehsil / taluk, block, gram panchayat, village name, house size, age, gender, social category and job card details.

SECC-2011 Data Summary – Depression House Data

People can check the SECC 2011 data summary on the official website – secgov.in.in And the complete summary report can be checked at the following link: –

http://secc.gov.in/statewiseSeccDataSummaryReport?reportType=SECC%20Data%20Summary#

Click on the option of “Keep report safeTo save the entire SECC-2011 data report in a “Microsoft Office Excel worksheet” file. Candidates can also view the zone wise list, which includes home, gender, disability, education, caste, income and employment profile along with ownership of property and land. Also, category wise list is available for SC / ST / Women / Disabled and other category people. All data displayed is based on income source, salaried TMT, household type, exclusion, inclusion and deprivation.

According to official figures, the total number of families below the poverty line (BPL) in 2011, which is an economic benchmark in India, is around 107.4 million (10.74 crore).

Candidates can also see SECC Family Member Details Socio Economic Census (SECC) to obtain family member details.

