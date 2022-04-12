Download PDF, Marks for Gram Sevak Adhikari @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) or RSMSSB has uploaded the result of the exam for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer (VDO) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The said exam was conducted on 27 and 28 December 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Rajasthan VDO Result by clicking on RSMSSB VDO Result Link on the official website or below link: