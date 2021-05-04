Download Persona 5: The Animation (Season 1) English with Subtitles Dual Audio 480p [80MB] 720p [120MB]

Download Person 5: The Animation (Season 1) English with Subtitles Dual Audio 480p [80MB] 720p [120MB]. This Anime Series is not dubbed in Hindi and available in 480p 720p. This Anime Series is based on Animation, Comedy, Fantasy. The whole series is not available in Hindi Dubbed. it is one of the best anime series to watch now. The Original Title of the series is Persona 5: The Animation. This Anime series is one of the Best anime based on Adventure. Download now Persona 5: The Animation (Season 1) all Episodes of anime On

Persona 5: The Animation | TV Series (2018–2019)

1440min | Animation, Action, Fantasy | TV Series (2018–2019)

Summary: Follows Ren Amamiya and a rebellious group of teenagers in Tokyo who form the Phantom Thieves of Hearts to rebel against the corruption and slavery in society. Countries: JapanLanguages: Japanese, English

Anime Series Info:

Full Name: Persona 5: The Animation (Season 1)

Persona 5: The Animation (Season 1) Season: 1

1 Language: English with Subtitles

English with Subtitles Subtitles: Yes

Yes Release Year: 2018-2019

2018-2019 Size: 80MB 120MB (Each Episode)

80MB 120MB (Each Episode) Quality: 480p 720p Bluray

480p 720p Bluray Format: Mkv

Storyline:

Ren Amamiya, another student from another school at Shujin Academy, is shipped off Tokyo to live with his family companion Sojiro Sakura after wrongly being put waiting on the post-trial process for shielding a lady from rape. While in transit to go to his first day at his new school, Ren sees a weird application has shown up on his telephone, moving him to a world known as the Metaverse, which contains individuals’ “shadows”: twisted portrayals of their actual selves. In the Metaverse, he stirs his Persona, a force from profound inside that gives him the solidarity to battle the shadows.

With the assistance of comparably upset understudies, he shapes the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, endeavoring to save individuals from their corrupt cravings by “taking their heart,” making criminals lament their activities and start over. The gathering’s standing keeps on developing dangerously, bringing along distinction both positive and negative. Be that as it may, during the pinnacle of their notoriety, Ren gets caught and arrested. Exactly how might she respond to his story, and what will happen to the Phantom Thieves?

ScreenShots:

