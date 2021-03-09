ENTERTAINMENT

Download Ruhi Movie 1080p 720p 480p »at TMTyOne.com

Posted on
Loading...

Hi guys in this post, we know how to download Roohi Movie Download Online leaked by TMTyzilla, TMTywap, Tamilrocks and other torrent sites. Download Ruhi Movie 1080p, 720p, 480p.

Ruhi:

Name Ruhi (2021)
Date of publication March 11, 2021
The director Hardik Mehta
Oat platform After
The style Comedy, horror
language Hindi

Roohi Movie Download Leaked by TMTyzilla

Ruhi Is an upcoming comedy horror film in Hindi in India produced by Maddock TMTs, directed by Hardik Mehta and produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan. It tells the story of the kidnapping of a bride on their honeymoon. The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. It was announced on March 29, 2019 and filming began on June 14, 2019 in Agra. The film was scheduled to be released in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic in India disrupted production. The film is scheduled to be released on 11 March 2021.

[Download Roohi Full Movie]

cast

  • Rajkummar Rao as Rohan Awasthi
  • Janhvi Kapoor as Roohi / Afsana (dual role)
  • Varun Sharma
  • Ronit Roy
  • Pankaj Tripathi
  • Aamna sharif
  • Arjun Mathur
  • Shraddha Kapoor (Cameo Appearance)

The trailer

How to download Roohi movie 1080p, 720p, 480p

You have to download the official application from Google Play Store first, then you can watch or download this movie online.

But in this way it is available on many print sites, Roohi Movie Download in Hindi HD filmywap, Tamilrocks, this website has also leaked in different HD quality. Download Ruhi Movie, Download Ruhi in 480p, Download Ruhi in 720p.

Read also:

Disclaimer – TMTyOne.com is not intended to promote or condemn piracy in any way. Theft of original material is an offense under the Copyright Act. We are strongly against piracy. We strongly recommend that you stay away from pirated sites. There is always a choice of legal sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to watch movies.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });