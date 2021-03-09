Download Ruhi Movie 1080p 720p 480p »at TMTyOne.com

Hi guys in this post, we know how to download Roohi Movie Download Online leaked by TMTyzilla, TMTywap, Tamilrocks and other torrent sites. Download Ruhi Movie 1080p, 720p, 480p.

Ruhi:

Name Ruhi (2021) Date of publication March 11, 2021 The director Hardik Mehta Oat platform After The style Comedy, horror language Hindi

Roohi Movie Download Leaked by TMTyzilla

Ruhi Is an upcoming comedy horror film in Hindi in India produced by Maddock TMTs, directed by Hardik Mehta and produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan. It tells the story of the kidnapping of a bride on their honeymoon. The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. It was announced on March 29, 2019 and filming began on June 14, 2019 in Agra. The film was scheduled to be released in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic in India disrupted production. The film is scheduled to be released on 11 March 2021.

[Download Roohi Full Movie]

cast

Rajkummar Rao as Rohan Awasthi

Janhvi Kapoor as Roohi / Afsana (dual role)

Varun Sharma

Ronit Roy

Pankaj Tripathi

Aamna sharif

Arjun Mathur

Shraddha Kapoor (Cameo Appearance)

The trailer

How to download Roohi movie 1080p, 720p, 480p

You have to download the official application from Google Play Store first, then you can watch or download this movie online.

But in this way it is available on many print sites, Roohi Movie Download in Hindi HD filmywap, Tamilrocks, this website has also leaked in different HD quality. Download Ruhi Movie, Download Ruhi in 480p, Download Ruhi in 720p.

Read also:

Disclaimer – TMTyOne.com is not intended to promote or condemn piracy in any way. Theft of original material is an offense under the Copyright Act. We are strongly against piracy. We strongly recommend that you stay away from pirated sites. There is always a choice of legal sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to watch movies.