creator: Ali Abbas Zafar

cast: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Gauahar Khan

Tandava is a story set in the capital of the world’s greatest democracy – Dili (New Delhi), where it takes you to the closed, chaotic doors of power and manipulation and exposes the darkest streets of Indian politics.

Orgy Full Series Review

Blame the successful Amazon Prime Video model in India that most of their Hindi thrillers follow some template.

Whether it is Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Breath, Hades or its latest outing orgy, the streaming giant relies primarily on set pieces.

But this is not a bad thing as these shows were mostly entertaining and one or two are aware of their potential audience.

Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Saif Ali Khan, Tandava is the latest noise producer in the Hindi TheMiracleTech space and certainly plays in the gallery, giving viewers enough clues as to how Bollywood is going to be a 9-episode web series. Looks at The expansion of a specific film rather than a separate entity.

Zafar (Hooligan, Tiger is alive) also adds his touch to the production, and as a result, the twist-filled story keeps moving the goalposts.

Although producers could have chosen a less conservative name for their anchor than Samar Pratap Singh (Khan), a backstabbing but weak scope from India’s most powerful political family, they give the actor a good bow to work with.

Some may find similarities between Tandava and Prakash Jha’s Raajanetti, but to be fair, the mainstream Hindi film has hardly shown any will until now to do some sensible and serious political drama.

Tigmanshu Dhulia portrayed Khan’s father in the Wasseypur style, but the carving of the new JP Singh is better. Then there are other players such as political rivals – Dimple Kapadia and Kumud Mishra – revolutionary students – Zeeshan Ayub and Kritika Kamra and a partner – Sunil Grover in an image-changing role.

There are some tricks and mannerisms and how Summer fights on many fronts also generously contributes to the dance of fury.

Written by Gaurav Solanki (Article 15) and Zafar, Tandava has done a lot for the notion that you have to be evil and something criminal to succeed in electoral politics, so we derail corrupt leaders, trigger-happy cops and derailments Keep on meeting the media owners.

This may not sound good in principle, but it does spice up the process considerably, and thanks to blood and blood overdoses TheMiracleTechs fill us up, the orgy sounds familiar and acceptable, but pointless.

But who cares until it’s shiny and everyone’s cheeks quiver with anger and fear. I miss Hrithik Roshan here!

To me, Khan seems more honest when playing negative characters.

Maybe he should take more roles like this. I am not calling it a villain because it is not completely black in the first five episodes provided for review purpose.

He knows his field and is constantly developing as an actor.

Hasn’t he been experimenting more recently than his contemporaries?

Dimple Kapadia is good in spite of hmm but the same cannot be said about Kumud Mishra. I wish I had not seen Ram Singh Charlie and Slap for their forced laughter in Tandava.

The show can be picked up in later episodes, but the first five shows are all trappings of a ‘masala’ Bollywood production with nothing to think about.

Before tagging me as a hypocrite, let me reiterate that the orgy is entertaining, provided you have a high appetite for predictable punchlines and bold behavior.

Tandav Web Series
Cast: Dimple Kapadia | Saif Ali Khan | Sunil Grover
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Type: Drama | Politics | Dark comedy

dance of fury On January 15, 2021, the TheMiracleTech platform was released on Amazon Prime Video.

