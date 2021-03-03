Download the Sugamya Bharat app from the Google Play Store (Android smartphone user)

Accessible India app available for Android mobile phone users to download on the Google Play Store. Central Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually launchedSugamya Bharat App“A handbook called” Access – The Photo Digest “as a crowd-sourcing mobile application and to increase accessibility. In this article, we provide you with a direct link as well as a way to download the Sugamya Bharat mobile app on a smartphone, its benefits. And will provide complete details.

The Sugamya Bharat app will enable people with disabilities and even the elderly to register access-related problems in buildings, means of transport or by uploading photos to any infrastructure. They can also get information on access-related issues through the app. this Accessible india The mobile app will also deal with issues related to coronoviruses that are separately faced by Abald.

The application and handbook has been developed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Download accessible India app from Google Playstore

Sugamya Bharat – The Sugamya Bharat mobile application has been launched with a vision to create an inclusive barrier-free environment by identifying gaps and to facilitate their remedial action by the authorities concerned. The application is intended to crowd out potential solutions related to issues and access from citizens. The Sugamya Bharat application aims to garner praise from the public for identifying best practices in building barrier-free infrastructure. Here is a direct link to download Sugamya Bharat App from google play store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.geostat.sugamyabharatMOH&hl=en

The page to download the Sugamya Bharat app from Golgappa is shown below: –

Sugamya Bharat Mobile App Download Android

People can just click “Install“Button and app will automatically start downloading on smartphone. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Play Store by Android users. The iOS version of the app will be available until March 15, 2021.

Key Features of Sugamya Bharat App

Sugamya Bharat App – Accessible India campaign in India is a crowd-sourcing mobile application a tool to increase and enhance sensitivity across the three pillars of the built environment, transport sector and ICT ecosystem. Here are some important features of the Sugamya Bharat app: –

Sign up: One time sign up is required to get user login

Dashboard: A dashboard to stay and monitor after login

Appreciation for facilities used by PwDs

Track user-filed complaints and status of complaints in real-time mode

Remittance facility for tracking registered complaint and status

Email acknowledgment, appreciation at the time of registration of complaint

Latest events, advice, recent guidelines such as guidelines posted by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD)

Provision for uploading geotagged image of available infrastructure

Integration of accessibility features to enable the disabled with hassle-free navigation

Benefits of accessible India app

The Sugamya Bharat app offers 5 key features, four of which are directly related to increasing accessibility, while the fifth is a special feature meant only for people with disabilities with coronovirus-related issues. Access-related facilities include the registration of complaints of inaccessibility in three broad pillars of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, positive response to examples and best practices shared by people related to public-facing, departmental updates and guidelines / circulars. the access

Accessibility to resolve issues related to public participation

To reach the public sector by engaging people, the PM envisioned a mobile application, in which issues related to access for people with disabilities and others could be linked through ‘Jan-Bhashadhari’. This crowd-sourcing will serve a two-fold purpose as follows: –

Creating sensitivity and awareness of the need for access

Make a change in the accessible facilities being provided in the built-up locations, transport sector and other services.

Implementation of outreach-related activities across the country will help in the vision of creating a universal accessible and inclusive India under the India Reach Campaign.

User Friendly Features of Sugamya Bharat App

The Sugamya Bharat app has been provided with many user-friendly features

Easy drop-down menu Video in hindi and english Sign language interpretation to demonstrate the registration process Uploading complaints with photos Font size adjustment Color contrast option Text to speech converter Integrated screen reader in Hindi and English

The mobile app has been made accessible to people with disabilities for ease of use.

Sugamya Bharat Mobile App Languages

It is available in 10 regional languages ​​such as Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Odia, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi and Malayalam. The app also provides easy photo upload with Aadhaar’s geo tagging option where access intervention is required. The app has a provision to provide users with notifications at the time of registration, regular status updates as well as time for resolution and closure of the complaint.

Entry – Photo Digest Handbook Launched

Gehlot said that the handbook named “Access – The Photo Digest” is a collection of photographs from various states and union territories. The book is envisaged as a tool, illustrating 10 basic characteristics related to stakeholders and guides to understanding stakeholders about related good-and-bad practices. The electronic version of this handbook will also be available on the app and the department’s website.

Source / reference link: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/sugamya-bharat-app-launched-to-ease-accessibility-issues-faced-by-differently-abled-in-buildings-transport-system/ articleshow / 81295550.cms

