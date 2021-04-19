‘Downton Abbey’ gets another film: All the deets on the December sequel – Film TMT

Lord & Girl Grantham have requested the pleasure of the film audiences firm at their Yorkshire property Christmas 2021. That’s proper followers of Downton Abbey! You’re going to get a brand new film this Christmas. Pleased Holidays, certainly. The primary film for the beloved tv present was launched in Dec 2019, proper earlier than the world as we knew it ended with a sequel in improvement shortly after.

The primary Downton Abbey movie follows the Crawley household in 1927, making ready for a go to from the King & Queen to their property. Whereas Royal workers descend upon Downton Abbey, they’re joined by an murderer. Sure, actually, there was an assassination plot for this movie. Why? Don’t ask questions you don’t need a solution to. Simply settle for it.

The Crawley household and home workers additionally finds themselves pitted in opposition to the Queen’s lady-in-waiting and the Royal entourage. Why? It comes all the way down to an inheritance subject between the lady-in-waiting and the Dowager Countess. Wealthy individuals issues, you recognize? We’re extra involved concerning the murderer, however you do you. Downton Abbey movie obtained optimistic opinions and grossed $194.3 million USD.

We’re thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the complete Downton forged are again for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West becoming a member of! See the movie in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/DkEfo8ODzm — Focus Options (@FocusFeatures) April 19, 2021

Who is about to return for Downton Abbey ?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is about to pen the sequel together with producing. Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge are additionally returning to provide alongside him. Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is about to direct the upcoming movie. Focus Options is about to launch with Carnival Movies per the announcement made on Twitter.

The unique principal forged, which incorporates Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael, and Michelle Dockery are set to reprise the roles within the Downton Abbey movie, which went into manufacturing final week. The one unsure member is Dame Maggie Smith, who performs the Dowager Countess, as a result of storyline that her character had within the first movie.

After all, we may even be seeing new faces alongside the acquainted ones. Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nathalie Baye (Catch Me If You Can), and Dominic West (Lord of the Rings) are set to play new characters within the sequel.

What is going to Downton Abbey be about?

The Downton Abbey movie particulars are being saved underneath the strictest of confidences. We received’t know till the movie hits theatres, however each the producers of the challenge and Focus Options are very excited to see a repeat efficiency on the field workplace. Both means, we’re guessing perhaps we’ll see a brand new customer on the Abbey? Or, maybe, a returning member of the family? Lily James’ Rose was in New York for the final movie. Maybe a return?

Neame mentioned in an announcement, “After a really difficult yr with so many people separated from household and buddies, it’s a large consolation to suppose that higher occasions are forward and that subsequent Christmas we shall be re-united with the a lot beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Focus Options chairman Peter Kujawski mentioned, “There’s no place like house for the vacations, and we are able to’t think about a greater present than attending to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the complete Downton household in 2021 to convey the Crawley’s again house for his or her followers.” Both means, it seems like individuals are excited for the upcoming movie. Followers of Downton Abbey are positively thrilled on-line.

Downton Abbey 2 shall be launched Christmas 2021. Pleased holidays!

—

What do you suppose the Downton Abbey movie sequel shall be about? Will we see Maggie Smith or Lily James return for the upcoming movie? Are you excited concerning the upcoming Downton Abbey movie? Tell us within the feedback down under!