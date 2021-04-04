LATEST

DPC Points Dota 2 2021 : IG Tops DPC Points Table after Reverse Sweeping EG in One Esports Singapore Major Grand Final | The SportsRush

Dota 2 DPC Points Table : DPC Points table after EG’s loses Singapore Major finals 3-2 to IG. With the first Dota 2 Major over, the DPC points are up for grabs, and Invictus Gaming will take lots. Read more to find out the standings’ of the teams according to DPC points.

The first Dota 2 Major post the pandemic has concluded in Singapore. Invictus Gaming & Evil Geniuses sat against each other and gave fans what they have missed! Some hardcore Dota 2 in a Bo5 game, going right down to the wire, even in Game 5.

Having taken a 2-0 lead, EG managed to squander their advantage. They will go home as runners-up.

Invictus Gaming, however, snatched a victory from the jaws of EG. The tournament boasts of a $500,000 prize pool. But, more than the prize pool, these elite teams are playing hard to accumulate DPC points.

DPC Points Table

Totally, 2,700 DPC points were up for grabs in the Singapore Major. Invictus Gaming, who won the Major, will get 500 DPC Points, while EG will end up with 450 points.

Here is a look at the current standing of all the teams according to the DPC points they currently have.

Team Points
Invictus Gaming 1000
Evil Geniuses 950
Team Secret 850
Virtus.pro 700
OB Sports x Neon 600
Thunder Predator 600
beastcoast 500
PSG.LGD 500

These are the top 8 teams when it comes to the highest number of DPC points collected. DPC points are crucial to determining a team’s position at the TI, the most coveted Dota 2 tournament in the world. By winning the Singapore Major, Invictus Gaming has proven themselves formidable opponents. We can surely expect some more amazing performances from them.

