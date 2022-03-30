Dr Archana Sharma Dausa: Jaipur gynaecologist Dr Archana Sharma dies by suicide; hospitals on strike today | Jaipur News

JAIPUR: A day after an FIR was filed against her under Section 302 of the IPC (murder), a private hospital gynaecologist, Dr Archana Sharma, 42, committed suicide by hanging self in Dausa on Tuesday. In her suicide note, she said the patient had died during normal procedure.

Doctors of the state were livid over the suicide and has announced strike at all private hospitals in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Medical College Teachers Association and Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors also demanded action against the guilty in the alleged abetment of suicide. “In the suicide note, she has mentioned that the patient had died during normal procedure…”

“…She has made a request not to harass innocent doctors,” Anil Beniwal, superintendent of police, Dausa told TOI.

Beniwal said that a FIR was…