ENTERTAINMENT

Dr.Ezhilan MLA Wiki, Age, Biography, Images, Constituency

Dr.Ezhilan a medical practitioner runs his own clinic in Teynampet, Chennai and provides free medical assistance to the poor and needy people. He is the founder of an NGO (MAX Medical Foundation ), and Illaignar Iyamkkam (Youth Organization). Ezhilan joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and is contesting for the first time for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2021 from the Thousand Lights constituency. He emerged victorious with a massive vote of 71867 against BJP filed candidate Kushboo. With his triumph, he would take oath as the new Health Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2021.

Dr. Ezhilan Biography

Name Ezhilan Naganathan
Real Name Ezhilan Naganathan
Nickname Ezhilan
Profession Doctor, Politician, Social Activist
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age 41 as of 2021
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Dr. M. Naganathan
Mother: Dr. Santhi Naganathan
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated
Wife Dr. Priyadarshini R
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification MBBS. MD
School Don Bosco School, Chennai
College Madras Medical College, Chennai
Hobbies Reading Books, Politics
Birth Place Chennai, Tamilnadu
Hometown Chennai, Tamilnadu
Current City Chennai, Tamilnadu
Nationality Indian

Dr. Ezhilan Official Social Profiles

twitter.com/Dr_Ezhilan

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Interesting facts of Dr. Ezhilan

  • He was awarded the B Bruan Medical Award and Edward Norraday Award for academic excellence in the field of medicine
  • He did instrumental in establishing an exclusive poison control centre during his post-graduation tenure in MMC.
  • He is a consultant doctor in Aswenee Hospital, Kauvery Hospital at Chennai.

Dr. Ezhilan Images

Check out the recent photos of Medical practitioner and new Member of Legislative Assembly Dr.Ezhilan

Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan
Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan
Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan
Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan
Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan
Dr.Ezhilan MLA Wiki, Age, Biography, Images, Constituency
Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan
Dr.Ezhilan Naganathan

Related Items:

Most Popular

34
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top