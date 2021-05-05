Dr.Ezhilan MLA Wiki, Age, Biography, Images, Constituency

Dr.Ezhilan a medical practitioner runs his own clinic in Teynampet, Chennai and provides free medical assistance to the poor and needy people. He is the founder of an NGO (MAX Medical Foundation ), and Illaignar Iyamkkam (Youth Organization). Ezhilan joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and is contesting for the first time for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2021 from the Thousand Lights constituency. He emerged victorious with a massive vote of 71867 against BJP filed candidate Kushboo. With his triumph, he would take oath as the new Health Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2021.
Dr. Ezhilan Biography
|Name
|Ezhilan Naganathan
|Real Name
|Ezhilan Naganathan
|Nickname
|Ezhilan
|Profession
|Doctor, Politician, Social Activist
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|41 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Dr. M. Naganathan
Mother: Dr. Santhi Naganathan
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Dr. Priyadarshini R
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|MBBS. MD
|School
|Don Bosco School, Chennai
|College
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Politics
|Birth Place
|Chennai, Tamilnadu
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamilnadu
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamilnadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Dr. Ezhilan Official Social Profiles
twitter.com/Dr_Ezhilan
Instagram: Yet to be updated
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Interesting facts of Dr. Ezhilan
- He was awarded the B Bruan Medical Award and Edward Norraday Award for academic excellence in the field of medicine
- He did instrumental in establishing an exclusive poison control centre during his post-graduation tenure in MMC.
- He is a consultant doctor in Aswenee Hospital, Kauvery Hospital at Chennai.
Dr. Ezhilan Images
Check out the recent photos of Medical practitioner and new Member of Legislative Assembly Dr.Ezhilan