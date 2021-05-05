Dr.Ezhilan MLA Wiki, Age, Biography, Images, Constituency

Dr.Ezhilan a medical practitioner runs his own clinic in Teynampet, Chennai and provides free medical assistance to the poor and needy people. He is the founder of an NGO (MAX Medical Foundation ), and Illaignar Iyamkkam (Youth Organization). Ezhilan joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and is contesting for the first time for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2021 from the Thousand Lights constituency. He emerged victorious with a massive vote of 71867 against BJP filed candidate Kushboo. With his triumph, he would take oath as the new Health Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2021.

Dr. Ezhilan Biography

Name Ezhilan Naganathan Real Name Ezhilan Naganathan Nickname Ezhilan Profession Doctor, Politician, Social Activist Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age 41 as of 2021 Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Dr. M. Naganathan

Mother: Dr. Santhi Naganathan Marital Status Married Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated Wife Dr. Priyadarshini R Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification MBBS. MD School Don Bosco School, Chennai College Madras Medical College, Chennai Hobbies Reading Books, Politics Birth Place Chennai, Tamilnadu Hometown Chennai, Tamilnadu Current City Chennai, Tamilnadu Nationality Indian

Dr. Ezhilan Official Social Profiles

twitter.com/Dr_Ezhilan

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Interesting facts of Dr. Ezhilan

He was awarded the B Bruan Medical Award and Edward Norraday Award for academic excellence in the field of medicine

He did instrumental in establishing an exclusive poison control centre during his post-graduation tenure in MMC.

He is a consultant doctor in Aswenee Hospital, Kauvery Hospital at Chennai.

Dr. Ezhilan Images

Check out the recent photos of Medical practitioner and new Member of Legislative Assembly Dr.Ezhilan