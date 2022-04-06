Dr. Oz Loves Fracking Now

The oil lobby on Pennsylvania’s battlefield has found an unlikely, but powerful, friend in the form of Dr. Mehmet Oz, celebrity doctor and host Dr. Oz Show and recently Trump administration advisor on coronavirus,

The Ivy League-educated TV-star-turned-Trump-admin-consultant recently embraced fracking in his bid for the Senate in Pennsylvania, announced in November, Speaking at a candidate town hall in Hershey, Pennsylvania, last week, Oz advocated for increased production of natural gas to address global supply chain issues and to best serve the environment.