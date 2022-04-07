Dr Tony Holohan has ‘questions to answer’ on ‘unusual’ job switch

According to the Minister of Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, Dr Tony Holohan has “questions to answer” over his “unusual” job switch from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to Trinity Professor.

The new post in Trinity will continue to be paid by the taxpayer as the health department will collect the salary bill under the ‘secondment’ arrangement.

Dr Holohan will continue to pay his current salary of €187,000 when he steps into academic life later this year, which is believed to be much higher than what professors in equivalent positions are paying.

A new CMO will also be appointed in the near future and the health department will pick up the tab here as well.