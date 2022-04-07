Dr Tony Holohan’s salary as he prepares to take prime job at Trinity amid salary confusion

Dr. Tony Holohan will step down from his role as Chief Medical Officer in July and join Trinity College on July 1 as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership.

However, in recent times, there has been a great deal of confusion regarding the appointment, especially the salary of Dr. Holohan.

His salary is currently paid by the Department of Health, and it was widely believed that he would stop paying his salary after the summer career move.

chief Medical Officer Receives €187,000 for his role as Chief Medical Officer, according to HSE’s most recent financial report published last year.

However, crucially, Holohan will continue to be a civil servant after leaving office…