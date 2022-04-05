Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services as President and CEO

Dr. Verna Yiu is no longer the President and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

AHS announced in a news release Monday morning that Yiu’s departure and the process to replace him as president and CEO of AHS begins “as the health care system recovers from the pandemic and transitions to renewal.”

“We are deeply grateful for Dr. Yiu’s tireless leadership during the worst of the pandemic, and we thank him for his dedicated service and commitment to AHS and Albertan,” Board Chairman Gregory Turnbull said in a news release. “

“We are planning a systematic change.”

Yiu has been the President and CEO of AHS since 2016. His contract was extended…