Dr. Verna Yiu out as President and CEO at Alberta Health Services

Dr. Verna Yiu, President and CEO of Alberta Health Services, is stepping down less than a year after receiving a two-year contract extension.

The AHS said in a news release on Monday, “The Alberta Health Services Board today announced the departure of Dr. Verna Yiu and the start of a search process for a new President and CEO, as the health care system continues to grow in the recovery and renewal of the pandemic.” changes.”

Board Chairman Gregory Turnbull said in the news release, “We are deeply grateful for Dr. Yiu’s tireless leadership during the worst of the pandemic, and we thank him for his dedicated service and commitment to AHS and Albertan. “

“We are planning a systematic change.”

The news release quoted Yiu as saying that he had been “extraordinarily privileged” to lead…