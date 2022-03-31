Dracital, McDavid lead Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 shootout win over Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton – It certainly felt like a potential first-round playoff matchup.

Leon Dressital and Conor McDavid both scored in regulation as well as in the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers secured a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Edmonton captured a second straight victory and moved to within a point of Los Angeles in second place in the Pacific Division.

“I think both teams knew what was at stake. It was a tough game, back and forth,” Dracitel said. “It was a playoff-type game.

“It’s nice to see that we can stick with it and come out on top in the end. It’s a good sign for us. Who knows, we might see this team down the stretch sometime. This one The big two points were…