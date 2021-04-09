“Draft a corner over me, I’ll try to do you like Randy Moss”: Draft prospect Caleb Farley reinforces that he believes he is the best CB in the draft. | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Draft a corner over me, I’ll try to do you like Randy Moss”: Draft prospect Caleb Farley reinforces that he believes he is the best CB in the draft.

Caleb Farley was a star at Virginia Tech and was a lock to go in the first round by most draft analysts. However, after opting out in the 2020 season and getting offseason back surgery, the draft stock for Farley is falling. Regardless, Farley’s confidence hasn’t fallen at all.

Farley came to Virginia tech intending to be a wide receiver in 2017 but missed the season due to injury. However, upon returning from injury, Farley switched to corner and it worked wonders for him.

Farley broke out in 2018. He finished the season with 36 tackles, 2 interceptions, and a sack for the Hokies. And then improved in 2019, recording 20 tackles, 4 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. This earned him first-team All-ACC honours.

Caleb Farley thinks he should be the first Cornerback off the board.

“But best believe, any team that takes a corner over me, you know, I’m a dog,” Farley said. “That’s going to tick me off. It’s going to tick me off. I’m gonna try to do them like Randy Moss did them, you know, when they let him fall. “

“I’m gonna try to high step all the way to the end zone with the ball of my hands and point at my back when I get in there. That’s the type of dude I am. I’ll be suited up this fall and I can’t wait.”

Randy Moss famously fell to 21 in the 1998 draft. And it can be said that apart from the Peyton Manning picking Colts, every other team probably regretted letting Moss slide past them.

Farley said last month that he expects to be one of the top cornerbacks in the league and he showed similar bravado in an interview with Chris Simms this week. Farley said teams should know his back injury is “little risk for a huge reward” and that they should think twice before selecting Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn, or any other cornerback ahead of him.

Caleb Farley is undoubtedly a first-round talent. But it is understandable why teams could have concerns after his back surgery and opt-out 2020 season. Regardless, it will be very exciting to see someone with so much bravado line up in the NFL.

