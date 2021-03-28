Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date, new episodes and other details

It was pretty heartbreaking to witness the end of one of the best series in the Dragon Ball franchise. The anime series ran its course in March 2018. The Universal Survival was the last arc to ever appear, which had a pretty satisfying ending. Bittersweet, to be honest. So some people didn’t move on because Super Saiyan’s fights, struggles, and friendships ended with the 131st episode.
It’s time to overcome the heartbreaking goodbye to the anime that made up 70% of millennials around the world. The good news is that Akira Toriyama has been associated with the manga since Dragon Ball Super and it was better than Dragon Ball GT. On top of that, Toriyama has been working on the future of Dragon Ball Super and has reportedly put together some all-new arcs. Looks like the two arcs are already available in Manga. And now fans are wondering that Dragon Ball Super will feature new episodes.
The action-shining Dragon Ball Super is alive and well as the manga introduces new chapters. As longtime fans try to keep up with manga development and performance, they should already be aware that there’s a chance an all-new season is on the way – all you need to know about the newest episodes in the new season from Dragon Ball Super.
Dragon Ball Super: What is the release date for the new episodes?
The manga still managed to bring in new stories, released monthly after the 131 episode premiere. On the other hand, fans have been waiting for Toei Animation to release new episodes. Toei Animation has yet to make an official announcement regarding the season’s release, as far as official information goes.
Various speculations suggest that Dragon Ball Super Season 2 could be released sometime in the winter of 2021, exactly three years after the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Japan. Yes, Broly is alive. Fans are still hoping there will be an official announcement, mainly in mid-2021.
Will the new season have new villains or the old one?
Most importantly about the Universal Survival arc was that the saga was an integral part of the acclaimed Galactic Patrol Prisoner. In the Galactic Patrol Prisoner, the Z fighters travel to space and then reach Earth. The arc further introduces Moro, a goat-looking wizard who is vile. Moro’s origins go back to the Kid Buu saga. When Goku Kid destroyed Buu, the magic of Grand Supreme attracted Kai Moro to keep him in prison. This helped Moro escape prison and wreak havoc.
Once this saga is covered, Dragon Ball will explore Super Granolah Survivor Sage, which introduces the sole survivor of the Cerealian race committed genocide by the Saiyan army. When Toei releases the second season of Dragon Ball Super, the episodes are going to be fun!
