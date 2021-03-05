‘Drake and Rick Ross don’t remember yet’: LeBron James has compared the rap duo to Warriors superstars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. sport

Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James debated whether the basketball duo would be the best analogy for Rick Ross and Drake.

Basketball has a major impact on the music industry. The names of the NBA’s top players can often be heard in rap songs. Many times, top rappers and pop stars are seen on front row seats in NBA games.

One of the rappers in particular, who has long been associated with the league and its players, is Drake. Being from Canada, he has established his love for the Toronto Raptors and was appearing in the NBA Finals games in 2019. Recently, the 34-year-old icon dropped his extended playlist ‘Scary Hours 2’. One of the tracks included in the EP was ‘Lemon Paper Freestyle’.

Initially, Kyle Kuzma compared the pair to the likes of Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippen. Lebron James did not agree with the comparison and took it. King James was possibly the most accurate comparison for the rapping duo. The Lakers megastar compared Drake and Rick Ross to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. LeBron responded to Kuzma, tweeting:

“Nah bro they like Steph and KD more !! They don’t remember! Ever !!!”

Nah bhai they like Steph and KD more !! They do not remember! ever!!! https://t.co/1kpWP9WmC4 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2021

Also read:”Kevin Durant, it’s over”: Giannis Antetokompo dislikes the Nets superstar’s All-Star team after learning Team Lebron’s initial five

‘Drake Is Just Different’: Lebron James Has Big Praise for Canadian Rappers New Mini-Album

LeBron James has often posted several clips of him to Drake’s songs on his Instagram. Frankly, James is among the millions of fans worldwide who are currently going gaga over Drake’s new mini-album.

The 17-time All-Star has been friends with James Drake for some time. Both have spoken of mutual respect, for which they praise each other. After listening to the newly released EP, Lebron praised Drake:

🦉 just different! 4 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2021

Also read: “There are no free agents among this year’s All-Stars”: LeBron James responded as to whether he was choosing players to complement his All-Star or Lakers

James was enjoying the new song shortly after being selected for his All-Star team. Being the captain for the fourth straight year, LeBron showcased his superb GM skills by joining Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokonampo and Damian Lillard in his team.