Drake vs Loyola College Basketball Game Preview

Drake Bulldogs vs. Loyola Rumblers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loading...

Drake vs Loyla Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 2:10 ET

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Network: CBS

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Drake (25-3) vs Loyola (23-4) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why would drake win

The Bulldogs managed to slip by Missouri State to reach the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, despite having one of its worst three-day shooting days.

Loading...

They made just 19% from the outside, had to fight to keep up, and survived by hitting almost everything from the free throw line and giving the Beers nothing to work with.

Loading...

Drake rolled the ball just twice.

Loading...

It is one of the best shooting teams in the country, it is very good on the boards, and it only exceeded 11 times per screws and game. However…

Loading...

Why would loyola win

To defeat this Rumbler team, everything has to go right and the offense has to be clicked. He is not Drake at the moment.

Loading...

It does not usually do as well as shooting, having struggled mightily from three for the last two matches and closing for the last month. Rumblers can reduce that trend.

Loading...

Loyola won the first game between the two 81-54 when the defense was buried from the outside, and lost 51–50 in overtime in the rematch when it was struggling on its own. Drake made just 6-of-32 trios in two games and…

Loading...

What is going to happen

Is expected to continue.

Loading...

Loyola has not allowed 60 points in any of its final 16 games, spending the last three – all against Southern Illinois – winning in various ways even when there was no outside shooting, and winning the conference title Intensity was what one can do to make this D more.

Loading...

Drake vs Loyola Prophecy, Rekha

Loyola 71, Drake 58

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Loyola-6.5, O / U: 132.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Loading...

Must see rating: 3

5: regular season champions

1: conference tournament champions