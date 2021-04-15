LATEST

Drakkar Klose Career Earnings

Drakkar Klose Career Earnings

July 7, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Drakkar Klose (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Marc Diakiese (pink gloves) throughout The Final Fighter Finale at T-Cellular Area. Obligatory Credit score: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports activities

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights solely – doesn’t embody undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on on an occasion identify for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

UFC Combat Night time: Rodriquez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 –  W (Powell) – $22,500 ($10,000 to indicate, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 25 Remaining – Jul 7/17 – In (Diakiese) – $26,500 ($12,000 to indicate, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Teymur) – $22,500 ($20,000 to indicate, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Vannata) – $48,000 ($22,000 to indicate, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 struggle week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Inexperienced) – $76,000 ($36,000 to indicate, $36,000 win bonus, $4,000 struggle week incentive pay)

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – In (Giagos) – $61,000 ($28,000 to indicate, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Dariush) – $45,000 ($40,000 to indicate, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)

Whole Profession Earnings: $301,500

