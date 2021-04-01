ENTERTAINMENT

Drama Juniors Season 4 Start Date, Auditions 2021 & Registration Judges (Zee Telugu)

There is no doubt that whenever we turn our television on. A new reality show must go on. Most of the time on Indian television most of the show airs and gets hit and also flops. It is an open secret that everyone gets fame after appearing on the screen, we have seen too many strangers getting fame, and becoming the reason for millions of smiles. Again a show is coming to occupy your tv screen.

Drama Juniors Season 4

We are talking about a new reality show named Drama Juniors. As you can get the idea that for what the show is going to hit you all for a six. You all must be in the swim that this is not the first season of the show, it has completed 3 seasons before therefore all the fans and viewers are keen to watch the latest season of this. Of you are also a true lover of this show and want to know the details about participant and timings and also all the other details so stick around.

In the latest season of Drama Juniors, the makers of it have brought a very golden opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent and it will help them to get the limelight they deserve. One other thing which is too good about the show is that here all of those kids will get a chance to step into the Bollywood industry. Here you will get all the details such as the audition date venue and how can you participate in the show in easy words you will get all the details step-by-step for the registration of Drama Juniors season 4 auditions.

After the pandemic, everything has changed and as you all know that the virus is still going on hence there are some changes in the registration process. You have to follow these steps to get your place there and the steps are:

Step 1- Firstly, you have to visit the Zee5 official website, you can also download the app from the google play store if you are an android user and IOS users can install it from the apple store.
Step 2- The registration link will appear on the home page.
Step 3-Press on the link and get the registration form.
Step 4- Fill in all the correct details about yourself. Check them properly and make sure that all the details provided by you are correct and well-defined.
Step 5- After filling in all the essential information in the registration form, then you have to upload a recorded video of your performance.
Step 6- Then, you have to submit the registration form. If you are get selected, you will get a call from the show’s representatives for further process.
Another way to register is you have to send your personal details with the performance video on the WhatsApp number – 9959 322234.

By following all this information you can get yourself or your kid registered for the show. To know more details on this stay tuned with us because here you will get all the latest updates about the show.

