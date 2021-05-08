Drama Juniors- The Next Superstar 8th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Mother’s Day Special Highlights







Zee Telugu’s drama juniors have successfully created a place in its audience’s heart. Now when the show has competed for plenty more episodes and looking further for more tremendous performances to make your weekend dramatic with a touch of some tickling acts. You all must have heard India’s Best Dramebaaz and Drama Juniors is similar to the same show that airs on SonyTV, this is as similar as IBD but the only difference is the language. You can enjoy this show if you know about the Telugu language.

Everyone knows that through the week we get too tired and this kind of shows entertain us and the entertainment goes on a different note when kids perform on the set and give more and more tickling performances so that you can get rid of all the stress and meet with a happy week. Drama juniors had scheduled to air early in 2020 but as you all know that the pandemic brought very critical circumstances due to which most of the shows had postponed their airing dates.

According to all the latest promos, it is clear that tonight all the kids or better say the junior artists will take you to another world of laugh and tickle. Well, if we talk about the previous episodes so in all the last ones every single contestant has turned the competition tough because now all of them have to keep their high position so that they can be in the show till the final and at last we will get a little drama superstar. Now when the show is looking further for the next drama superstar it is high time to select the one who deserves to be the star.

As every participant is having his or her own fan base so they are expecting their fans will save them by giving high votes and make them star of comedy. To vote for your favourite participant just give a missed call on the numbers and make their voting percentage as high as their performance of better say their drama. To know more about the Drama juniors stay connect with us because here you will not get only the latest updates but also the voting details and the crazy thing that is also known as gossips, so stay tuned and stay safe.