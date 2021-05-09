Drama Juniors – The Next Superstar 9th May 2021 full episode: Zee Telugu Mother’s Day Special Segment!

In the newest and latest episode of Drama Juniors season 3, you are going to see the host of the show Pradeep as he welcomes the guest of today’s episode who is a big star in the industry naming Ali as he welcomes him with huge excitement, he also presented the judges with a warm welcome who have helped to make the show to make it worthwhile to watch, Ohmkar and Anasuya, Raj Tarun who is a renowned actor has been called out for being the special guest in the show.

The episode carried out to be amazing throughout as the first performance only started out to be pretty engaging and entertaining as it was a skit naming ‘Pinniki Pelli Chupulu, the drama was about total confusion between the performers and it stole the limelight of the show in true aspect, After this, the next skit was performed naming which had the title of ‘veg vs non-veg, and it was received pretty well by the judges and the fans of the show and also received a lot of praise from the guests of the show.

The next act was something more than phenomenal as it stole everyone’s heart, it was a crown act in a complete sense, the act was about farmers and soldiers naming ‘Raithu Jawan’, the performance was full of emotions as one of the kid played a role of a farmer and the other kid played a soldier and they are going to show the hardships of the two pillars of the country which is going to give you goosebumps and is going to make you feel even more attached to them and they showed the harsh truth of society as they will portray though the act that the two are trying to commit suicide, after which everyone was left speechless and the judges and the guests talk about how the government is helping them to avoid such situation and were just awestruck towards the kids.

Actor Raj Tarun felt really inspired by the kids as they were truly phenomenal, even the judges felt really proud of the kids and filled them with their appreciation and the act has set a new standard for the show and from now on the competition is going to get really tough between the contestants as the act has been appreciated not only by judges but the fans have also been talking about the act and it seems like the show is going to turn out to be a hit from now on.