Dramageddon: Which problematic YouTube star has the highest net worth? – Film TMT

There’s some huge cash to be made on this planet of YouTube, and the very best half is you don’t even need to be a superb particular person to reach it! There’s a slew of widespread YouTube personalities who’ve been capable of skate their technique to 9 figures or extra, because of the favored content material creating platform which has inevitably led to many sponsorships for a few of these family names. May this be the key to boosting one’s web price?

However with fame & cash comes a value, as everyone knows. Egos develop as does energy, and cash can oftentimes solely make issues worse. However simply which problematic Youtube stars have the very best web price amongst their friends? We’re simply as itching to search out out as you might be.

David Dobrik

David Dobrik is a twenty-two-year-old YoutTube star who launched his personal YouTube channel in 2015, importing a variety of movies from scripted bits to precise conditions performed out in real-time. In 2016, Dobrik launched a second channel, David Dobrik Too, the place he posts extra sponsor-friendly movies, that includes bloopers and challenges for followers of the Vlog Squad. At this time, David Dobrik has over 18,900,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Why is Dobrik problematic? In February, solely per week after Dobrik was referred to as out by Nick “BigNik” Keswani, former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois claimed that Dobrik compelled him to kiss Jason Nash with out his consent. As properly, the Vlog Squad creator has additionally been accused of being the middle of a social circle crammed with creeps, a declare which compelled the YouTube stat to put up not one, however two apology movies on his account.

The longer term is unclear for David Dobrik, however his web price is as clear as a freshly Windexed window, coming in at a powerful $20 million as reported by Superstar Web Price.

Logan Paul

Twenty-six-year-old Logan Paul is thought for his problematic previous, most of which he had determined to movie and placed on his YouTube channel. Nothing was extra surprising than his 2017 video of visiting Japan’s “suicide forest” to which he and his pals got here throughout a useless physique, hanging from a tree. It was a infamous second amongst the YouTube neighborhood, giving Paul the lengthy label of “greatest @$$gap on YouTube”.

Nevertheless, Whereas Logan Paul nonetheless has his fair proportion of mishaps, he has managed to scrub up his picture and dedicate a lot of his time to skilled boxing, very similar to his youthful brother and fellow YouTube star, Jake Paul. Logan Paul is definitely scheduled to struggle the legendary Floyd Mayweather right here in a couple of months, which must be thought-about as honest atonement as he’s more likely to get his butt whooped fairly unhealthy.

At this time, it’s estimated by Superstar Web Price that Logan Paul has a web price of about $19 million, absolutely sufficient cash to finance his anticipated transfer to Puerto Rico from his mansion in Encino, California.

Jake Paul

Twenty-four-year-old Jake Paul is the youthful brother of Logan Paul in addition to the creator of Group 10, a as soon as content-creating juggernaut much like that of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad. Jake Paul, who has made latest headlines after being accused of sexual assault by TikTok star Justine Paradise, has too had his fair proportion of controversies all through the years, together with being caught on digital camera at a looting occasion final yr in Arizona.

Paul, who’s aspiring to be an expert boxer, has fairly a bit of cash connected to his title, as Superstar Web Price estimates the content material creator to be price about $20 million {dollars}, simply beating out his large bro and tying David Dobrik if these estimations are correct.