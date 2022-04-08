Dramatic video shows DHL cargo jet rammed into Costa Rica and split in half

A DHL cargo jet skidded off the runway and broke in half while landing at San Jose International Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday, shutting down the airport but not injuring the crew. Dramatic video of the incident showed the plan veering off the runway and breaking into two, leaving a thick plume of smoke.

The fire department said the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaria Airport, west of the capital, but decided to return after a hydraulic system malfunction was detected.

A DHL plane went out of control and crashed on the runway of Juan Santa María Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2DTl8pUaST — CBS News (@CBSNews) 8 April 2022

Hector Chaves, the director of the Costa Rica Fire Department, said when the plane landed…