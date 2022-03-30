Draw – 2022 World Cup: What’s the Hat for Africans?

At the end of Tuesday’s disputed comeback play-off, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon won. validated their ticket and will represent Africa in the 2022 World Cup. The draw for the group stage will take place on Friday and, a priori, no African team will be among the first two caps.

Only Senegal, the best team in pot 3 in the FIFA rankings, has a chance to integrate it, but that would require either the United States or Mexico, which fail to qualify directly on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Concacaf in the field and pushed themselves into the play-offs. An unexpected scenario… so the defending African champions risk looking like Morocco in cap 3. Tunisia will await Canada’s results and Thursday’s FIFA rankings in Panama tonight to see if it has a chance to overtake already-qualified Canadians.