DRAW World Cup 2022. First Canada, then Morocco and Croatia: Devils happy with “tough but fun group” but awaits a squatter in a potential eighth final. Qatar 2022 World Cup

streamz Unbelievable but true: five biographical miniseries where reality stuns

Tired of a multi-season binge marathon? Then we might have something for you in our KizKids this week, because of the eight-part and crazy ‘Joe Vs. Carol’ (Streamz) We list our favorite biographical mini-series. On the Menu: Celebrity Scandal of the ’90s (“Pam & Tommy”, Disney+), A Major Legal Accident (“When They See Us”, Netflix), American Liberation Struggle of the 70s (“Mrs. America”, Disney+ ) ) and a fashion phenomenon (“Halston”, Netflix).

March 29