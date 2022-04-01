DRAW World Cup 2022. First Canada, then Morocco and Croatia: Devils happy with “tough but fun group” but awaits a squatter in a potential eighth final. Qatar 2022 World Cup

world cup footballThe Red Devils play in Group F against Canada, then Morocco and then Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar. Thursday 23 November, Sunday 27 November and Thursday 1 December respectively. Nice group and not too early start, as Roberto Martinez wanted. So much for the good news. Because a rival in the group along with Spain and Germany awaits in a possible eighth final. There is also a possibility of clashing with Brazil or Portugal in the quarter-finals. And so the road to the Upper Glory, as in the previous European Championships and the World Cup, has become extremely difficult.