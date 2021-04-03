“Draymond do your research!”: Aces star Angel McCoughtry slams Draymond Green for his comments on women’s sports | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Draymond do your research!": Aces star Angel McCoughtry slams Draymond Green for his comments on women's sports

"Draymond do your research!": Aces star Angel McCoughtry slams Draymond Green for his comments on women's sports

Las Vegas Aces’ star Angel McCoughtry hits back at Draymond Green for his recent comments on Twitter about women’s sports.

Draymond Green is one of the NBA personalities who does not filter what’s on his mind when he is talking, whether it be on the court or off of it.

He recently went on a Twitter rant, where he was advocating for equal pay for his WNBA colleagues while critiquing them for not taking the measures to ensure the same.

Green went on to rant about how WNBA players gather the support of people but fail to monetize the same. He talked about business models but did not research the same. LV Aces’ star Angel McCoughtry took a shot at Green for making these tweets without doing his due research.

“Do your research!”: LV Aces star claps back at Draymond Green

Angel McCoughtry responded to these Draymond tweets with a scathing reply. During a USA Basketball press conference, her words indicated that Green has not taken the time to get educated about the same.

“Draymond, have you done your research?! Have you asked us questions. Don’t you think we’ve tried to do that kind of stuff?! No, he hasn’t done his research! That’s my only thing with Draymond!”
She went on to say she has in fact attempted to share her own stories and make inroads in changing the narrative. However, those attempts were mostly rebuffed.
Angel even said she unsuccessfully sought a partnership with Sony, which previously signed Draymond Green’s teammate, Stephen Curry, to a multi-year production deal.
“We want to get our stories out,” McCoughtry said. “I created a TV show about these kinds of issues, its a dramatic comedy called ‘Fair Game.’ I’ve gone to Springhill Entertainment, I’ve gone to Sony where Steph Curry’s people are. We got turned down! ‘Oh, we don’t want a show about the WNBA.’”

Looks like Draymond should have read up before commenting on the same. Draymond is expected to return to the court against the Hawks.

