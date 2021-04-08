“Draymond Green did not call Kevin Durant from the parking lot after Game 7”: The Warriors’ DPOY reveals how he recruited KD from the OKC Thunder in 2016 | The SportsRush

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have categorically refuted the ‘crying in the parking lot’ story. This came up in regards to how KD became a Warrior.

The Warriors broke the league in many people’s eyes when they snapped up KD as a free agent in 2016. They were able to do so because Steph was on the most value-for-money contract in the league.

It also helped a ton that the league raised the tax threshold quite significantly that year. This gave up the Warriors just enough cap room for a max contract. They renounced Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut in order to accomodate KD.

All of these are the minute details of the free agency picture. But they wouldn’t have come into play if Draymond hadn’t recruited Kevin Durant after the 2016 NBA Finals.

What happened after Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals? Did @Money23Green call @KDTrey5 “crying” from the parking lot? KD and Draymond break it down on the new episode off #TheETCs →🎧 https://t.co/LadrGGlu7q pic.twitter.com/vHHGChwiFM — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 8, 2021

Draymond Green explains how the recruitment for Kevin Durant actually transpired

The Warriors forward was the latest guest on KD’s ETCs podcast recently. The duo exchanged a bunch of stories and experiences, and they also cleared the air about a few things. Durant said the two simply exchanged texts about what had just occurred in the 2016 Finals.

Draymond added that:

“Y’all added a theatrical sense to make this shit a movie. You gotta make shit for TV, you gotta add on a little, so people just start pouring on. I wasn’t about to come out and fight it.”

Draymond and KD told the full real story of the infamous bench fight. More: https://t.co/M29pCshS7C pic.twitter.com/eqTwsBOemB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 8, 2021

The duo also clarified what exactly happened in their infamous in-game fight in the 2018-19 season. Draymond had turned the ball over in clutch when he could’ve passed to KD.

It was yet another glance into the life of two of the biggest characters in the NBA today. Both Draymond and KD are fiery personalities, and their demeanor on and off the court proves this.