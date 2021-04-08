LATEST

Draymond Green Gets Blasted by a Superstar Athlete Who Called His Recent Comments ‘Really Disappointing’ – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Warriors star Draymond Green who recently made controversial comments about the WNBA.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green found himself in hot water recently. This came after he posted a series of tweets directed at WNBA stars, encouraging them to take action in regards to disparities between male and female athletes. He then made his situation worse when, while talking to reporters, Green said that he was “really tired of seeing them complain.” The tweets and comments were not well received, either, as Green received a ton of backlash. That backlash has since continued, too, as a superstar female athlete recently called him out. That athlete was United States Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Contents hide
1 Draymond Green sent out a series of tweets directed at WNBA players
2 Megan Rapinoe blasted Draymond Green for his WNBA comments
3 Several other female athletes took issue with the Warriors star

Draymond Green sent out a series of tweets directed at WNBA players

Warriors star Draymond Green who recently made controversial comments about the WNBA.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors complains about a call during a game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22, 2020. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

RELATED: Draymond Green ‘Really Tired’ of WNBA Players Complaining About Pay, Then Takes Some Heat

Draymond Green has never been one not to share what he is thinking. This led to him posting a series of tweets directed at WNBA stars.

He first tagged WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sue Bird, and Nneka Ogwumike, and then tweeted the following.

“Let’s stop allowing y’all complaints to fall on deaf ears due to numbers,” he said on Twitter in part. “… They will continue to point at the revenue not being high enough to cover bigger salaries. While that is true in damn near every business, how do we take that card out of their pockets? That’s the key to changing the pay. There’s no argument for lack of revenue, unless you make those that say they stand for women actually stand up. … I’ve been asked to do so many PSAs this month on women empowerment. I said no. It’s hypocritical. Because these same companies that are telling women empowerment are not putting their money where their mouth is.”

He continued: “Make these huge companies commit money to y’all cause. That’s empowering! Or don’t yell women empowerment.”

Green then doubled down on his tweets while talking to reporters.

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining,” Green said, via KRON4 News reporter Kylen Mills. “They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that. It’s coming off as a complaint because the people that can change it, they’re just going to continue to say, ‘Well, the revenue isn’t there. The revenue isn’t there. So if you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.’”

Megan Rapinoe blasted Draymond Green for his WNBA comments

RELATED: Stephen Curry Responds to Baron Davis’ Absurd Claim About the ‘We Believe’ Golden State Warriors Challenging the Dubs’ Best NBA Title-Winning Squad

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe is a known advocate for equal pay and equal investment in regards to women’s sports. She recently blasted Green’s comments while talking to reporters, too.

“It’s really unfortunate, in the position [Green’s] in, having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn’t,” Rapinoe said, according to ESPN. “And then, drag all these other people into it by tagging them and speaking at a time when the [NCAA] tournament is going on and all that we saw with the lack of resources and funding.”

Rapinoe ultimately called Green’s take “frustrating.”

“You obviously showed your whole a** in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time — WNBA players and us on the national team,” she said, per ESPN. “… You don’t think we asked for more money? I mean, what are we screaming about? Nonstop!”

She continued: “We are getting obnoxious to ourselves, to be honest. And then two or three days later, to completely double down on it is really frustrating. We know all this, about all social movements and all people who are marginalized, whether it’s by race or gender, religion, sexuality, whatever it is, it is not just their job to be the ones fighting oppression. We need all of the other people as well. So to have someone who does know what it is like to be oppressed, in many ways, to heap that all back on female players, or people who play female sports, it is just really disappointing.”

It’s clear that Rapinoe is not happy with what Green had to say. She wasn’t the only one who took issue with his comments, either.

Several other female athletes took issue with the Warriors star

RELATED: Sue Bird Forgot Megan Rapinoe’s Dad’s Name On Camera and Realized ‘That’s Gonna Haunt Me for the Rest of My Life’

Megan Rapinoe was not the first female athlete to call Draymond Green out for his comments. Five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry spoke about it during a USA Basketball training camp.

“Draymond, have you done your research? Have you asked us questions,” she said, per TMZ. “Don’t you think we’ve tried to do that kind of stuff? No, he hasn’t done his research. That’s my only thing with Draymond.”

Eleven-time WNBA all-star Sue Bird also tweeted about Green’s remarks.

“The things ur saying are the EXACT things we’ve been fighting for,” she tweeted. “We don’t ask for NBA money, we point out the discrepancy to highlight the lack of investment & coverage. You got the problem right, you just tagged the wrong ppl.”

It’ll be interesting to see if more female athletes speak out in the coming weeks.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
762
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
762
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
754
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
737
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
731
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
723
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
682
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
651
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
612
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
607
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top