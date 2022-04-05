DRC: Heineken takes Clarence Seedorf and the UEFA Champions League trophy to Kinshasa

After being first passed in 2013, the UEFA Champions League trophy arrived in Kinshasa, where it was presented this Tuesday, April 5, 2022, during a press conference held by HEINEKEN’s subsidiary BRALIMA at Le Fleuve Congo Hotel.

For this second tour in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), HEINEKEN, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, has invited Dutch football legend, Clarence Seedorf, for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Clarence Seedorf is considered one of the best players of his generation, having won the Champions League four times. The latter therefore has a historical connection with the UEFA Champions League and has been instrumental in displaying intense passion for the tournament.

Victor Madiela, General Manager of Bralima, expressed his happiness for the event.

