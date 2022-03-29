DRC – Morocco: “If we qualify, it is a national holiday for all Congolese people” – FT International

This Tuesday at 9.30 pm, the meeting between the DRC and Morocco will animate the capital of Brussels once again. But to know the final result of this struggle for qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Casablanca. We followed up with the first meeting with ardent supporters of the Leopards, who dream of a new partnership after 48 years. The story of a match lived in the Matonge district of Brussels.