Dream11 Wins IPL 2020 Sponsorship Title Rights With Bid Of Rs.222 Crores

Good afternoon to all our readers. Hope you are doing well in your life. There is a piece of big news that has come for the cricket fans that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been scheduled to begin from April 9 in India including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Since 2018 we saw that “Vivo IPL” but in last league, we saw “Dream 11 IPL”. According to the reports, the Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 sponsored IPL 2020 and named for the title for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 instead of Vivo because of the India-China border stand-off. In 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deals with Chinese smartphone company Vivo and they acquire the title sponsorship for 2,199 crores. They signed the deals with BCCI of 5 years but due to the prevailing India-China border stand-off, BCCI suspended their contract for one year.
Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 bid Rs 222 crores for the title sponsorship right. In an interview, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that for the title sponsorship Unacademy had bid Rs 210 crore, Tata Sons Rs 180 crore, and Byju’s had bid Rs 125 crore but Dream 11 bid highest in comparison to them. Vivo gives 440 crores per year to the BCCI but due to this situation, they have to suspend the contract. As per the reports, on 14th August Tata Sons was the top contender for the title sponsorship, then Unacdemy bid more than the Tata Sons. It has final that Unacdemy sponsorship the title but now Dream 11 bid highest and makes place for title sponsorship.
Last year, Dream 11 was signed as the official partner of the Indian premier league (IPL). BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in an interview that “the suspension of the sponsorship contract with Vivo, that it was not a financial crisis. It is just a little bit of a blip”. He said that teams, the managing department, and the IPL administrator has made this game that strong that they can handle these types of blips easily. If our first plan gets failed then we have many other options. IPL will be started from April 9 and this time no audience will present in the stadium and the telecast of the IPL is on the Star Sports Network. Get ready to watch the thrilling games and for more updates stay tuned with us.