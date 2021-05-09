Dreams Or Duty *Chapter 1*

Hey all ,sry for not updating FFS . So ,the first chapter starts . No images .
(Bela is in Nagpur)
(Samrat -Shiva
Virat – Veeru)
(Samrat is in his recruitment)
Chapter Starts ,
A big mansion is shown revealed to be Chavan Mansion.
Mahir : Aai , I am going for a meeting for our ad to make our business bigger .
Aai – Ok Mahir , come I will give you sugar curd .
Bhavani – Mast a mast , Ashwini who is bigger you or me .
Mahir – It is nothing like that kaku I decided to come to you ,when we will get successful and will reach on another level .
Bhavani – Ok , I am in my room,Sonali bring my tea .
Bhavani goes . Mahir winks his eyes .(you all know means lie )
Mahir goes .
In a room ,
Virat is seen sleeping like a lazy man .
He wakes up and get ready and goes for a football match .
A mysterious letter comes for Virat .
All gets happy seeing the letter .
Virat comes .
Virat – Karishma bhabhi , why are you happy .
Ninad – You have got your first post my son .
Mohit – Dada , Gadchiroli is a danger place .
Omkar -Virat is not like that . Learn something from him.
Virat – Let me call mahir and tell .
In a big building ,
Mahir is seen interviewing for audition . Yet ,he is not interested in ay one but , His eyes get stucked at one girl .
Without taking her audition , he says you are selected .
Bela – Thank you sir . By the way ,I am Bela Joshi.
Mahir – I am Mahir.
They share a handshake .
Bela goes happily .
Mahir gets virat call . Virat tells about the news.
Mahir – Congrats Bhai.
The call end .
In 1 bhk house,
Bela calls You know.
Bela -Hi Sis.
Sai -Hi didi , how are you .
Bela – I am fine .
She tells about the happy news .
Sai -Omg , congrats didi .
Well, I know what you will be thinking I am following the same till the Gadchiroli track . So , to not let you be bored ,I am forwarding a bit .
Virat goes to Nashik with Mahir , Sai is introduced (same as serial ),Mahir and Bela think of each other
While Virat is walking toward a hotel ,he hits a girl .
Virat – Umm , excuse me ,
Pakhi – No ,sry excuse me .
They both go to thier room .
Mahir in room ,
Mahir – Bhai , What do you think
Virat – What !
Mahir – Let it be you will not understand .
Virat – We are here only for yoga .
After the yoga event ,(Virat and Pakhi share a eyelock once only )
IN PAKHI’S ROOM ,
Pakhi – He is a good man . Maybe I’m just thinking too much .
IN VIRAT AND MAHIR’S ROOM ,
Virat and Mahir are watching a film about love .
Mahir understand he loves Bela and decides to propose her .
In the same parrelellel scene,
Bela also understand and share it with Sai .
Mahir too shares with Virat.
IN GADCHIROLI,
Sai – Aaba , we will go to Nagpur day after tomorrow .
Kamal – Ok baba ,let me stay for one week then I will retire .
Sai – Paka
Kamal – Paka.
EPISODE ENDS .
PRECAP – VIRAT MEET SAI, MAHIR PROPOSE BELA, SAMRAT ENTRY.
I don’t know how is the episode , but comment your views about it . And a funny thing ,I was just thinking , that if we keep Sai as Arohi , deep as Virat , Pakhi as tara ,then how would it be .
Hope you like it. Other FFS will be uploaded on Monday means tomorrow.
Stay safe and
Bye
