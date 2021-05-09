ENTERTAINMENT

Dreams Or Duty *Chapter 1*

Telly Updates

Hey all ,sry for not updating FFS . So ,the first chapter starts . No images .

(Bela is in Nagpur)

(Samrat -Shiva

Virat – Veeru)

(Samrat is in his recruitment)

Chapter Starts ,

A big mansion is shown revealed to be Chavan Mansion.

Mahir : Aai , I am going for a meeting for our ad to make our business bigger .

Aai – Ok Mahir , come I will give you sugar curd .

Bhavani – Mast a mast , Ashwini who is bigger you or me .

Mahir – It is nothing like that kaku I decided to come to you ,when we will get successful and will reach on another level .

Bhavani – Ok , I am in my room,Sonali bring my tea .

Bhavani goes . Mahir winks his eyes .(you all know means lie )

Mahir goes .

In a room ,

Virat is seen sleeping like a lazy man .

He wakes up and get ready and goes for a football match .

A mysterious letter comes for Virat .

All gets happy seeing the letter .

Virat comes .

Virat – Karishma bhabhi , why are you happy .

Ninad – You have got your first post my son .

Mohit – Dada , Gadchiroli is a danger place .

Omkar -Virat is not like that . Learn something from him.

Virat – Let me call mahir and tell .

In a big building ,

Mahir is seen interviewing for audition . Yet ,he is not interested in ay one but , His eyes get stucked at one girl .

Without taking her audition , he says you are selected .

Bela – Thank you sir . By the way ,I am Bela Joshi.

Mahir – I am Mahir.

They share a handshake .

Bela goes happily .

Mahir gets virat call . Virat tells about the news.

Mahir – Congrats Bhai.

The call end .

In 1 bhk house,

Bela calls You know.

Bela -Hi Sis.

Sai -Hi didi , how are you .

Bela – I am fine .

She tells about the happy news .

Sai -Omg , congrats didi .

Well, I know what you will be thinking I am following the same till the Gadchiroli track . So , to not let you be bored ,I am forwarding a bit .

Virat goes to Nashik with Mahir , Sai is introduced (same as serial ),Mahir and Bela think of each other

While Virat is walking toward a hotel ,he hits a girl .

Virat – Umm , excuse me ,

Pakhi – No ,sry excuse me .

They both go to thier room .

Mahir in room ,

Mahir – Bhai , What do you think

Virat – What !

Mahir – Let it be you will not understand .

Virat – We are here only for yoga .

After the yoga event ,(Virat and Pakhi share a eyelock once only )

IN PAKHI’S ROOM ,

Pakhi – He is a good man . Maybe I’m just thinking too much .

IN VIRAT AND MAHIR’S ROOM ,

Virat and Mahir are watching a film about love .

Mahir understand he loves Bela and decides to propose her .

In the same parrelellel scene,

Bela also understand and share it with Sai .

Mahir too shares with Virat.

IN GADCHIROLI,

Sai – Aaba , we will go to Nagpur day after tomorrow .

Kamal – Ok baba ,let me stay for one week then I will retire .

Sai – Paka

Kamal – Paka.

EPISODE ENDS .

PRECAP – VIRAT MEET SAI, MAHIR PROPOSE BELA, SAMRAT ENTRY.

I don’t know how is the episode , but comment your views about it . And a funny thing ,I  was just thinking , that if we keep Sai as Arohi , deep as Virat , Pakhi as tara ,then how would it be .

Hope you like it. Other FFS will be uploaded on Monday means tomorrow.

Stay safe and

🌹Bye🌹

The post Dreams Or Duty *Chapter 1* appeared first on Telly Updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

69
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
18
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top