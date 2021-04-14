Dreams Or Duty *Character sketch* – TMT Updates

Hey all , all have been bored from the present monitor of ghkpm with a twist of nagin S 3. So , I believed to vary the monitor .
Not additional ready ,right here is the character sketch.
Chavan Household
Bhavani Nagesh Chavan
Head of Chavan Household , Trendy considering ,likes to tease others , Mom of devyani
(NOTE- IPS Nagesh Chavan died whereas saving town from terrorist )
Ninad chavan
Brother of Nagesh Chavan , At all times assist Bhavani , as promised Nagesh as his final want, Father of Virat and Mahir
Omkar chavan
Brother of Nagesh and Ninad , Assist Ninad by considering he is not going to work and stay freely , Father of Mohit .
Ashwini ninad chavan
Spouse of Ninad, mom of virat and Mahir .
Sonali omkar chavan
Spouse of Omkar , mom of Mohit .
Mansi chavan
Mom of Samrat .
Samrat chavan
Cheerful particular person, Military officer
Devyani pulkit Deshpande
Daughter of Bhavani , married to pulkit , have a son title Siddharth ( nickname- Sid )
Pulkit Deshpande
Well-known Physician , Father of Sid , professor at Medical Faculty.
Siddharth deshpande
Or Sid ,son of pulkit and devyani ,Mischievous
Shivani bua, mohit and karishma would be the identical.No Usha maushi.
Virat chavan
IPS Officer , shall be having mind.
(This identical pic shall be used for sai )
Mahir chavan
Enterprise Man , candy cheerful .
Now Sai’s Household ,
Sai Kamal Joshi
Daughter of Kamal Joshi , Identical like serial ,courageous ,aspire to turn out to be physician
Kamal Joshi
Father of Sai , Adopted Bela after her mom dying
Bela Joshi
Sister of Sai , works in nagin serial and lots of Opera’s .
And now Pakhi’s Household
they are going to be identical like in serial .
Sry for not including their pics , as I used to be bored to seek out .
I’ll add WBFF quickly .
Don’t overlook to share your views in feedback .That is only a intro .In the event you don’t perceive something ,you’ll be able to ask in remark .
Bye
The publish Desires Or Responsibility *Character sketch* appeared first on TMT Updates.