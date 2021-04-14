Dreams Or Duty *Character sketch* – TMT Updates

LATEST

Dreams Or Duty *Character sketch*

Hey all , all have been bored from the present monitor of ghkpm with a twist of nagin S 3. So , I believed to vary the monitor .

Not additional ready ,right here is the character sketch.

Chavan Household

Bhavani Nagesh Chavan

Head of Chavan Household , Trendy considering ,likes to tease others , Mom of devyani

(NOTE- IPS Nagesh Chavan died whereas saving town from terrorist )

Ninad chavan

Brother of Nagesh Chavan , At all times assist Bhavani , as promised Nagesh as his final want, Father of Virat and Mahir

Omkar chavan

Brother of Nagesh and Ninad , Assist Ninad by considering he is not going to work and stay freely , Father of Mohit .

Ashwini ninad chavan

Spouse of Ninad, mom of virat and Mahir .

Sonali omkar chavan

Spouse of Omkar , mom of Mohit .

Mansi chavan

Mom of Samrat .

Samrat chavan

Cheerful particular person, Military officer

Devyani pulkit Deshpande

Daughter of Bhavani , married to pulkit , have a son title Siddharth ( nickname- Sid )

Pulkit Deshpande

Well-known Physician , Father of Sid , professor at Medical Faculty.

Siddharth deshpande

Or Sid ,son of pulkit and devyani ,Mischievous

Shivani bua, mohit and karishma would be the identical.No Usha maushi.

Virat chavan

IPS Officer , shall be having 🧠 mind.

(This identical pic shall be used for sai )

Mahir chavan

Enterprise Man , candy cheerful .

Now Sai’s Household ,

Sai Kamal Joshi

Daughter of Kamal Joshi , Identical like serial ,courageous ,aspire to turn out to be physician

Kamal Joshi

Father of Sai , Adopted Bela after her mom dying

Bela Joshi

Sister of Sai , works in nagin serial and lots of Opera’s .

And now Pakhi’s Household

they are going to be identical like in serial .

Sry for not including their pics , as I used to be bored to seek out .

I’ll add WBFF quickly .

Don’t overlook to share your views in feedback .That is only a intro .In the event you don’t perceive something ,you’ll be able to ask in remark .

Bye

Dreams Or Duty *Character sketch*

