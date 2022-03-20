dressed in yellow and blue, Russian cosmonauts are talking about them

LATEST

Arrived Friday, March 18 in the International Space Station (ISS), the three men were dressed in outfits in the colors of Ukraine. While some make the connection with Bauman University in Russia, represented by the same colors, others see it as disguised support for Ukraine.

On Friday March 18, three cosmonauts arrived on the International Space Station (ISS). To everyone’s surprise, they wore yellow and blue overalls, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. During an exchange with his family, one of the cosmonauts sowed doubt. “We could choose our outfit (…) and we had accumulated so much yellow fabric that we had to use it. That’s why we wear yellow”explained Oleg Artemyev.

In reality, the combinations, very sophisticated, and already used in the past, are prepared months in advance. Yellow and blue are also the colors of the University of Bauman (Russia), the place of study of the three Russian cosmonauts. When they arrived, they in any case kissed without distinction the four other American astronauts present on board. For NASA experts, the war in Ukraine should not have any consequences on space cooperation.

