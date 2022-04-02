Drew Barrymore: Drew Barrymore’s talk show renewed for a third season; The actress says she wants to make it a game-changer

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show will return for a third season with a slightly different format. According to Variety, “The Drew Barrymore Show” is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City.

Barrymore hosts and executive produces the show, with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller executive producers.

“I am honored and grateful, but I want to take the show even higher and continue to be a game-changer and innovate during the day.



“Rising up at the opportunity to discover people in the diverse ways they see, I want to challenge myself. Our show wants to be a bright spot and we want to make people feel good. And I thank everyone The people who helped us get here,” Barrymore said in a …