Drew Lock’s 2020 struggles indicative of himself and Broncos skill positions

The Denver Broncos are in an fascinating spot within the upcoming NFL Draft. Incumbent beginning quarterback Drew Lock underperformed in 2020, and lots of suspect that the Broncos are in search of a alternative.

Nonetheless, all 5 of the draft’s prime quarterbacks could also be taken earlier than the Broncos’ choice at ninth total. Did Lock play poorly sufficient for it to be price the price of buying and selling as much as draft his successor?

Drew Lock’s statistics throughout his sophomore season had been underwhelming

Taking a look at Lock’s field rating statistics, it’s straightforward to see why some name for him to get replaced. In 2020, he threw for two,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

That yardage whole is uninspiring, and his 15 interceptions had been tied for essentially the most within the league. These aren’t the numbers you need to see from a participant you hope could be a franchise quarterback going ahead.

Lock’s superior metrics match his conventional statistics

After all, there’s extra to a participant’s efficiency than simply their field rating. That’s why the (Bx) Motion created the Offensive Worth Metric (OVM). It measures how a lot impression a participant has on their offense.

Final season, Lock earned a grade of 20.59, the tenth-lowest amongst all qualifying quarterbacks. A grade that low signifies that not solely did Lock underwhelm statistically, he additionally inefficiently gained these statistics.

Explaining Lock’s low OVM grades

Trying on the superior metrics concerned in calculating Lock’s OVM, he truly carried out comparatively nicely on a number of of them.

The Broncos QB threw the ball a mean of 9.1 yards downfield throughout all of his go makes an attempt and 6.1 yards on his completions. Lock additionally threw into tight home windows on 19.6% of his passes. All three of these statistics ranked very extremely final season. These stats mixed point out Lock usually tried exceedingly tough passes final season.

Sadly, Lock struggled to truly full these passes. He had the third-lowest completion proportion amongst all qualifying quarterbacks in 2020 (57.3%).

To a sure extent, that’s to be anticipated given the varieties of passes he was throwing. Nonetheless, in line with the NFL’s superior metrics, his proportion was 3.9% decrease than it ought to have been, the third-worst differential. As such, Lock underperformed even relative to his scenario.

Lock’s OVM grades had been wildly inconsistent in 2020

Lock’s OVM difficulties weren’t confined to season-long averages. Within the charts beneath, you possibly can see his grades from every week of final season, marked by the black dots. For comparability, the yellow line reveals the league common OVM grade for all qualifying quarterbacks in 2020.

As you possibly can probably inform, Lock was wildly inconsistent in 2020. His grades ranged from a excessive of 42.32 (nicely above the league common) all the way down to a low of 5.7.

This drawback has dogged Lock since his school days at Missouri. On one play, he’ll seem like a future Corridor of Famer. On the following, he’ll make me seem like an elite quarterback as compared. For him to nonetheless be displaying that stage of variance two seasons into his NFL profession doesn’t bode nicely for his future.

The Denver Broncos huge receivers gave Lock no assist

It’s truthful to say that Lock struggled statistically in 2020. Nonetheless, it’s important to level out that almost all of his receiving corps additionally underwhelmed. Within the chart beneath, you possibly can see how the Broncos’ prime 4 huge receivers, together with tight finish Noah Fant, carried out all through the season.

Receiving Yards Touchdowns Jerry Jeudy 856 3 Tim Patrick 742 6 Noah fant 673 3 Ok.J. Hamler 381 3 DaeSean Hamilton 293 2

Except for Fant, who had the sixth-most receiving yards of any tight finish final season, none of these statistics are notably awe-inspiring. After all, Lock must take among the blame for these low numbers. As such, let’s take a look at one other chart — identical gamers, however this time evaluating how they performed in line with the OVM.

OVM Grade Positional Rank Jerry Jeudy 27.23 83 Tim Patrick 30.99 53 Noah fant 33.48 13 Ok.J. Hamler 27.59 78 DaeSean Hamilton 24.96 96

For context, there have been 98 huge receivers and 34 tight ends that certified for grades final season. As you possibly can see, whereas Fant as soon as once more carried out fairly nicely, not one of the huge receivers ranked above the midway level at their place.

To be truthful, immediately evaluating the OVM grades of gamers on totally different groups and ranging pattern sizes isn’t a precise science. Nonetheless, it does provide you with some sense of how ineffective Denver’s huge receivers had been final season.

It’s powerful for Lock to play quarterback at a excessive stage when none of his ability place gamers contributed.

The superior metrics behind the Broncos’ OVM grades

There are a lot of elements concerned in calculating the OVM grades of huge receivers, however there’s one apparent perpetrator behind all of Denver’s OVM struggles — their incapability to catch passes. Let’s check out one final chart.

Catch Proportion Jerry Jeudy 46.02% Tim Patrick 64.56% Ok.J. Hamler 53.57% DaeSean Hamilton 52.27%

These are abysmal numbers throughout the board. Jeudy was the worst offender, producing the second-lowest catch proportion within the NFL amongst all huge receivers and tight ends and one in every of simply two to catch lower than 50% of his passes.

Patrick’s catch proportion was the one one among the many group that was even vaguely acceptable, and even his was common at greatest.

Certainly, Lock isn’t essentially the most correct quarterback, however that’s no excuse for the merely abysmal catch percentages produced by lots of his targets.

Denver’s working backs didn’t assist both

The Broncos’ working recreation had a much less direct impact on their passing recreation, however it’s price mentioning that the staff additionally struggled on this regard.

On the floor, Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay’s field rating statistics appear affordable sufficient, combining for 1,488 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nonetheless, the superior metrics are far much less variety to them. Gordon and Lindsay earned grades of seven.14 and 5.99 — each ranked within the backside half in comparison with different gamers on the place.

Based mostly on these statistics, we will say that, like most of their teammates, Denver’s working backs contributed little to the offense.

The Broncos’ draft plan goes to be fascinating to observe

It’ll be fascinating to see what the Broncos resolve to do on draft day. The statistics present that Lock didn’t reveal himself to be a franchise quarterback in 2020. That mentioned, how a lot can you actually blame Lock for struggling in an offense that had one skill-position participant who was contributing at even an above-average stage?

Whether or not they resolve to maneuver up within the draft primarily depends upon how a lot they assume Lock was truly guilty for his staff’s offensive failings. If he held the staff again, leading to poor performances nearly throughout the board, transferring as much as draft his alternative is smart.

But when Denver believes that Lock can nonetheless play at the next stage with higher expertise round him, the staff would possibly resolve to present him one other season.

