Dries Van Gestel: “Belgian First, It’s Nothing”

Although Binium Girmay shed practically all the light on Sunday, becoming the first African rider to win a legendary classic, Dries van Gestel also had a small moment of his glory by slipping onto the podium at Ghent-Wevelgem (1.UWT). Thus a member of the TotalEnergies team is rewarded for his solid spring (View Ranking, “It’s the best result of my career! To be on the podium in Ghent-Wevelgem is extraordinary and, after all, I am the first Belgian, that’s something (They were 50 in the beginning, editor’s note),he rejoices DirectVelo.

It was previously a small peloton that originated from Plugstreet and the Mountains. And as we slowly progressed to a sprint, a 22-kilometer attack from Jasper Stuven (Trek-Segafredo) changed everything. An offensive that happened when Dries van Gestel was talking about strategy with his partner, Anthony Tergis…