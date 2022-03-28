Dries Van Gestel, Surprise of the Day: “At the End of a Classic, I Never Stand a Chance in a Sprint”

Dear Belgium Tomorrow in Gent-Wevelgem? Dries van Gestel, a 27-year-old Kempenaar who usually fucks for leaders Anthony Tergis and Peter Sagan. But Joe himself is also quite capable, with third place in Gent-Wevelgem as final proof.

Dries van Gestel is still working on his career development in the traditional way. Topsport turned a professional in 2016 under the wing of Walter Plankert at Vlaanderen, where he was able to taste both Flemish and Walloon classics. He finished thirteenth in a select group at the Tour of Flanders 2019, eventually winning a contract with French Total Direct Energia. where he primarily engaged himself in the service of Anthony Tergis, later Nicky Terpstra and from this year Peter Sagan.

But Arendonck residents can do more than just servants. Earlier this season, he won the Profonde of Drenthe, after one final failure. But he’s even faster at the end of the tough…