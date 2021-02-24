Drishyam 2 producer Jeethu Joseph Mentions that Drishyam 3 is a possibility

Dirshyam 2 Audiences, critics, Amazon Prime Video and writer-director-producer, Jethu Joseph – have exceeded the expectations of many. Drishyam 2, like its predecessor Drishyam, went on with little expectation and then blew the minds of all who watched the films. Jethu Joseph recently gave an interview on the online news website, The Quint, which shed some light on the possibility of a third film in the franchise.

Drishyam 2 was a continuation of Drishyam (which we know), and we all know the story, so the “thriller part” of the series ended on the first film (although the second part had thrills). Jeethu Joseph then decided to create a story that still retained the family-drama element, but changed the thriller component to a mystery. Georgekutty of Mohanlal has to work around the police (which provides thrills), but the way he has done so remains a mystery to us, until the end of DRESSUM 2.

Jethu Joseph stated that even though he has left some elements open for a possible sequel to Drishyam 2, until a thread of an idea comes to him (such as for Drishyam 2), he will not make Drishyam 3. When he made Drishyam, Jethu was very sure that he would not make a sequel, but here we are now a hit sequel after 7 years. Georgekutty always has to be vigilant, so he cannot take any unwanted risks. Therefore it will take time to introduce a new element, and a calm mind will be needed to develop it, and therefore it cannot be hurried.

For now, Jethu is working on a Telugu remake of Drishyam 2, starring Dragubati Venkatesh. We don’t know if any of the other actors will return, but the announcement has been made only two days before, so there’s still time. He is also in talks with Ajay Devgan for the Hindi remake of Drishm 2 and hopes to make a Tamil sequel for Papanasam.