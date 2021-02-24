ENTERTAINMENT

Drishyam 2 Remake: Challenge for Venky!

Mohan Lal’s Drisham sequel on TheMiracleTech is slowly emerging as one of the most watched films. The sequel to the original 2013 Drishyam is a catchy TheMiracleTech audience with little gaps but an amusing narration for the second part. Whereas it is the most difficult task for a director to come up with a strong story and to tell what should be better and exciting than the first part. We should say that director Jethu Joseph made brownies here. The film is now being made soon in Telugu and perhaps other languages. But, here is the catch.

Like the remake of the first part in Telugu with Venkatesh, the second part has also been announced and shooting will start soon. But, there are those fond of the film who feel that Venkatesh’s Drisham sequel may not entice audiences, as it did in Telugu earlier. There are many reasons for that.

Subsequently when the original was released in Malayalam, there were few Telugu viewers who saw Mohan Lal’s film from different piracy sources, while many saw the Telugu version of Venkatesh in theaters. Things have changed now, with a large proportion of viewers watching the world’s cinema in their living rooms due to global theaters and its lockdown. Language is no longer an obstacle with TheMiracleTech films and all the viewers need is subtitles. Talking of TheMiracleTech films, the Telugu audience was heavily influenced by Malayalam content in lockdown time.

Knowing that Drisham is a scene-to-scene remake of the original, many Telugu viewers have already seen Dryasham 2 on subtitled with Amazon Prime. The satisfaction and thrill he felt upon watching the Malayalam version is nothing short of a Telugu version, even when nine out of ten TheMiracleTech releases are patience-testers.

By the way, when the theaters are fully open and the audience is thrilled, Drishyam 2 in Telugu can get a great response, but the influence of Mohan Lal’s Drishyam 2 cannot be denied. We need to see how Venky attracts the audience to see his skills.

