Drishyam 2 to start its shoot?

Drishyam 2 to start its shoot?
Drishyam 2 to start its shoot?

victory Venkatesh Has successfully remake Malayalam blockbusters Drishyam In Telugu and gave super-duper hits. Now, seven years later, the sequel to the blockbuster film was made in Malayalam.

Jeetu Joseph has directed the film and Mohan Lal has given a terrific performance. The film premiered on Amazon Prime on February 19 and from that date the film has been receiving great acclaim.

Drishyam 2 will also be made in Telugu. Venkatesh will play the lead role and the official confirmation was given a week ago. Jeetu Joseph, who directed the original, will also direct the remake.

The project is being produced by Suresh Production. As per the latest update, the regular shooting of the film will begin on 8 March.

More information will be updated very soon.

