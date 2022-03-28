‘Drive my car’ hits headlines in Japan after Oscar triumph

Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” is now making headlines in Japan after winning the Best International Feature Oscar. The film is only the second film from the country to take home the award, the last being 2008’s “Departure”.

Released domestically in August, “Drive My Car” had grossed only $250,000 by the end of 2021, despite winning three awards at Cannes, including Best Screenplay for Hamaguchi and co-writer O Takamasa. But as accolades continued to pour in, including eight at the Japan Academy Awards this March, anticipation grew that Hamaguchi and his film would also do well at the Oscars. And once it withstood four Academy Award nominations, including the first ever best picture for a Japanese film, local pride soared, as did speculation…