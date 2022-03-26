Drive My Car: Japan’s first film up for a Best Picture Oscar is exquisite

Can I persuade you to watch a three-hour Japanese film about the hesitant, fragile relationship between a theater director-and-actor who is still grieving and struggling to decode the actions of his dead wife and a young woman. trying to drive, who has been hired to drive. Around Hiroshima, where he is directing an experimental, multilingual production of Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov?

It sounds like a tough sit but Drive My Car (2021), based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is a quietly destructive meditation on grief, the mysteries of the human heart, and the power of art.

Available on Mubi India from 1st April, the pace of the film is so fast that the opening credits appear in 40 minutes. Drive My Car opens on a couple talking in bed. Woman telling…