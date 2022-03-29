‘Drive My Car’: Ryusuke Hamaguchi Speeds Up for Oscar E!

“Drive My Car” won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. This interview was published ahead of the awards ceremony.

When writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi first laid eyes on the Red Saab 900 Turbo at the center of his award-winning film Drive My Car, he knew it was the one. Over thirty years old and in immaculate condition, the car was perfect. He had to – he spent a lot of time inside. “It almost feels like the best casting ever,” Hamaguchi recalled in a video interview with CNN.

Although the car received no acting acclaim, Hamaguchi’s 2021 film received four Oscar nominations, including the Japan premiere for Best Picture.

Hamaguchi and co-screenwriter Takamasa O adapted “Drive My Car” from a short story of the same name by the famed Japanese author…