Drive My Car was crowned Best International Film

Already rewarded at Cannes during the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, the film directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi won the coveted award at the 94th edition of the Hollywood festival last night.

drive my car Adapted from short stories by Haruki Murakami, a poignant odyssey of two creatures haunted by their past, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, continued a long journey at the Oscars on Sunday, which saw her acclaimed by critics around the world. This three-hour river feature film, which was crowned Best International Film, was nominated in a total of four categories, with Best Film, Best Direction and Best Adaptation.

Inspired by three stories from the collection men without women Of the most famous contemporary Japanese novelist, the film tells…