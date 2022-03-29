'Drive My Car' wins best international film at Oscars

The Angels: Japanese drama “Drive My Car”, an adaptation of celebrated writer Haruki Murakami’s short story by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won the best international film trophy at the Oscars here.

“Drive My Car” bested fellow nominees “Flee” from Denmark, “The Hand of God” from Italy, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan) and “The Worst Person in the World” from Norway.

