‘Drive My Car’ wins best international film at Oscars

The Angels: Japanese drama “Drive My Car”, an adaptation of celebrated writer Haruki Murakami’s short story by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won the best international film trophy at the Oscars here.

“Drive My Car” bested fellow nominees “Flee” from Denmark, “The Hand of God” from Italy, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan) and “The Worst Person in the World” from Norway.

“I would also like to thank the actors here and I’d like to thank all the actors who couldn’t come here,” Hamaguchi said in his acceptance speech.

Starring Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura, the film is a rumination on love, loss and acceptance through human connection.

The film follows Yusuke Kafuku (Nishijima), a …